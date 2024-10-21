Business Standard
Frog Cellsat consolidated net profit rises 60.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 24.64% to Rs 43.81 crore

Net profit of Frog Cellsat rose 60.08% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.64% to Rs 43.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales43.8135.15 25 OPM %8.2613.09 -PBDT6.084.65 31 PBT4.884.02 21 NP4.132.58 60

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

