Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit rises 4266.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 63.12% to Rs 6.59 croreNet profit of Shree Pacetronix rose 4266.67% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 63.12% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.594.04 63 OPM %30.509.90 -PBDT1.940.27 619 PBT1.750.05 3400 NP1.310.03 4267
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content