Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp secures Rs 32-cr Aadhaar services order from Rajasthan Council

RailTel Corp secures Rs 32-cr Aadhaar services order from Rajasthan Council

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

RailTel Corporation announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 32.43 crore from the Rajasthan Council of School Education.

The order entails providing Aadhaar enrollment and updation services and has been awarded by a domestic entity. As per the LoA terms and conditions, the project is slated for completion by 30 October 2030.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.

 

Shares of RailTel Corporation shed 0.77% to settle at Rs 368.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

