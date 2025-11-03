Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 84.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.11% to Rs 53.75 croreNet profit of Jost's Engineering Company declined 84.21% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.11% to Rs 53.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales53.7562.58 -14 OPM %7.7413.92 -PBDT3.418.27 -59 PBT1.907.28 -74 NP0.815.13 -84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content