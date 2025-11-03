Monday, November 03, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: Bank of Baroda, Medplus Health Services, R R Kabel, Escorts Kubota

Stock Alert: Bank of Baroda, Medplus Health Services, R R Kabel, Escorts Kubota

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Stocks to Watch:

Medplus Health Services reported a 43.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.50 crore on 6.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,679.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Bank of Baroda reported a 8.2% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 4,809.39 crore on 1.2% decline in total income to Rs 35,025.76 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

R R Kabels consolidated net profit surged 133.1% to Rs 116.26 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 49.53 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 19.5% YoY to Rs 2,163.77 crore in Q2 FY26.

 

Escorts Kubota announced that its agri-machinery business division in October 2025 sold 18,798 tractors, its ever highest monthly sales registering a growth of 3.8% as against 18,110 tractors sold in October 2024.

Atul Auto reported an 5.08% rise in total sales to 4,012 units in October 2025 as against 3,818 units sold in October 2024.

Intellect Design Arena has reported 94% jump in net profit to Rs 102 crore on a 34% increase in total income to Rs 789 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Zen Technologies has secured two orders worth Rs 289 crore from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the upgradation of its anti-drone systems.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 32.4 crore from the Rajasthan Council of School Education for providing Aadhaar enrolment and updation services.

TVS Motor Company had recorded 11% growth in October 2025 monthly sales, selling 543,557 units during the month as against 489,015 units sold in October 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

