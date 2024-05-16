Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shree Pushkar Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 2.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales rise 5.80% to Rs 190.77 crore
Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 2.19% to Rs 13.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.80% to Rs 190.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 180.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.46% to Rs 37.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 726.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 684.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales190.77180.31 6 726.17684.03 6 OPM %9.8211.31 -8.3610.00 - PBDT21.1621.47 -1 69.8674.09 -6 PBT15.8716.52 -4 48.2455.58 -13 NP13.0912.81 2 37.0637.23 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shree Pushkar Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 49.02% in the December 2023 quarter

Basic materials stocks slide

Fertilizer stocks in demand on budget announcement to promote investment in post-harvest activities

Basic materials shares gain

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 70.25% in the December 2023 quarter

TCNS Clothing Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 63.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Prism Johnson reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 4.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Savani Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 12.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon