Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 12.75% in the March 2024 quarter

For the full year,net profit declined 9.61% to Rs 111.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.07% to Rs 1392.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1364.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Harsha Engineers International rose 12.75% to Rs 36.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 380.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 343.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.