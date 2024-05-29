Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Apex Capital Market reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Softrak Venture Investment standalone net profit rises 21400.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Shantai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

State Trading Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 56.90% in the December 2023 quarter

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

ACE EduTrend reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Stellant Securities (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kanishk Steel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shri Gang Industries &amp; Allied Products standalone net profit declines 86.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon