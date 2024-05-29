Sales rise 4.82% to Rs 51.08 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 12.39% to Rs 14.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 91.60% to Rs 265.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 138.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products declined 86.48% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.82% to Rs 51.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.51.0848.73265.73138.696.3217.8111.2612.870.896.5420.4413.07-0.454.8715.279.601.148.4314.7913.16