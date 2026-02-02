Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 5.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 59.49 crore

Net profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech rose 5.13% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 59.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.59.4952.6416.6914.4610.187.317.795.265.535.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News