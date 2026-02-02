Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 5.13% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 59.49 croreNet profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech rose 5.13% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 59.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales59.4952.64 13 OPM %16.6914.46 -PBDT10.187.31 39 PBT7.795.26 48 NP5.535.26 5
First Published: Feb 02 2026