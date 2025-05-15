Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zuari Agro drops after Q4 PAT slumps 74% YoY to Rs 20 cr

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Zuari Agro Chemicals fell 4.35% to Rs 212.15 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 73.6% to Rs 19.84 crore despite a 6.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 951.99 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 56.2% YoY to Rs 32.45 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rose 2.75% to Rs 980.86 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 954.59 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 416.47 crore (down 10.26% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 33.50 crore (down 3.6% YoY) finance cost stood at Rs 36.14 crore (down 29.14% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Zuari Agro Chemicals is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and marketing of chemical fertilizers and fertilizer products.

First Published: May 15 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

