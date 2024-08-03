Shree Renuka Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 135.20 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.67% to Rs 2871.50 crore

Net Loss of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 135.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 104.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.67% to Rs 2871.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2214.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2871.502214.502.093.50-83.80-41.20-148.60-103.50-135.20-104.50