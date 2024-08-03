Ador Welding standalone net profit rises 34.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.16% to Rs 229.76 crore

Net profit of Ador Welding rose 34.70% to Rs 15.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.16% to Rs 229.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 189.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.229.76189.639.258.4724.1218.3820.3515.0415.1411.24