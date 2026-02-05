Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shreeji Shipping Global standalone net profit rises 135.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 28.82% to Rs 196.05 crore

Net profit of Shreeji Shipping Global rose 135.97% to Rs 32.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.82% to Rs 196.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 152.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales196.05152.19 29 OPM %28.7317.64 -PBDT61.1724.50 150 PBT54.5119.42 181 NP32.5413.79 136

Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit rises 30.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Prabhu Steel Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Tiaan Consumer reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kretto Syscon standalone net profit declines 90.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Alfa Ica (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

