Shreeji Shipping Global standalone net profit rises 135.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.82% to Rs 196.05 crore

Net profit of Shreeji Shipping Global rose 135.97% to Rs 32.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.82% to Rs 196.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 152.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.196.05152.1928.7317.6461.1724.5054.5119.4232.5413.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News