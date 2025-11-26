Shrem Infra Invest Pvt consolidated net profit rises 69.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.22% to Rs 146.21 croreNet profit of Shrem Infra Invest Pvt rose 69.13% to Rs 101.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 51.22% to Rs 146.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 96.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales146.2196.69 51 OPM %89.8095.29 -PBDT114.2680.50 42 PBT113.8380.09 42 NP101.3459.92 69
