Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit rises 7.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.65% to Rs 848.32 croreNet profit of Shrem InvIT rose 7.64% to Rs 289.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 268.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.65% to Rs 848.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 512.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.26% to Rs 1109.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1044.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.86% to Rs 2457.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1952.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales848.32512.13 66 2457.831952.84 26 OPM %47.6673.49 -63.2375.30 - PBDT295.51261.49 13 1044.30990.25 5 PBT281.13247.15 14 986.37922.41 7 NP289.23268.71 8 1109.551044.16 6
