Mittal Life Style standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.46% to Rs 21.27 croreNet profit of Mittal Life Style declined 33.33% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.46% to Rs 21.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.72% to Rs 2.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.89% to Rs 72.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales21.2716.82 26 72.0267.38 7 OPM %2.912.97 -4.043.59 - PBDT0.620.49 27 2.742.38 15 PBT0.480.43 12 1.752.17 -19 NP0.540.81 -33 2.301.72 34
