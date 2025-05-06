Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company consolidated net profit declines 82.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.68% to Rs 359.02 croreNet profit of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company declined 82.64% to Rs 11.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.68% to Rs 359.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 380.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 83.38% to Rs 490.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2948.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.92% to Rs 1605.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1688.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales359.02380.65 -6 1605.431688.48 -5 OPM %-3.58-11.52 --1.67-2.92 - PBDT20.9921.94 -4 81.18-264.44 LP PBT12.7414.15 -10 48.30-295.78 LP NP11.5466.46 -83 490.162948.63 -83
