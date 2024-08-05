Shreyans Industries standalone net profit declines 56.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.82% to Rs 135.56 crore

Net profit of Shreyans Industries declined 56.30% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 27.82% to Rs 135.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 187.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.135.56187.8111.6120.8822.2645.8818.5342.5713.9731.97