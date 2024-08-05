Business Standard
Shreyans Industries standalone net profit declines 56.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 05 2024
Sales decline 27.82% to Rs 135.56 crore
Net profit of Shreyans Industries declined 56.30% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 27.82% to Rs 135.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 187.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales135.56187.81 -28 OPM %11.6120.88 -PBDT22.2645.88 -51 PBT18.5342.57 -56 NP13.9731.97 -56
Aug 05 2024

