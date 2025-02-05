Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shreyans Industries standalone net profit declines 56.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Shreyans Industries standalone net profit declines 56.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 1.73% to Rs 169.66 crore

Net profit of Shreyans Industries declined 56.35% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.73% to Rs 169.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 172.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales169.66172.65 -2 OPM %9.3910.06 -PBDT16.8931.41 -46 PBT13.0227.97 -53 NP9.1020.85 -56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 60.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 60.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 76.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 76.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Income tax exemption limit increased to 12 Lakh, rationalization of TCS and TDS; announced by FM

Income tax exemption limit increased to 12 Lakh, rationalization of TCS and TDS; announced by FM

Sensex slides 313 pts, Nifty ends below 23,700; Titan drops 3%

Sensex slides 313 pts, Nifty ends below 23,700; Titan drops 3%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Election Exit Poll Results LIVE2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon