Shri Dinesh Mills consolidated net profit rises 49.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.23% to Rs 23.84 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Shri Dinesh Mills rose 49.09% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.23% to Rs 23.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.23.8423.557.557.984.934.143.642.883.282.20