Shri Dinesh Mills consolidated net profit rises 49.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.23% to Rs 23.84 croreNet profit of Shri Dinesh Mills rose 49.09% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.23% to Rs 23.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.8423.55 1 OPM %7.557.98 -PBDT4.934.14 19 PBT3.642.88 26 NP3.282.20 49
