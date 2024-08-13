HP Adhesives standalone net profit rises 24.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.02% to Rs 60.52 croreNet profit of HP Adhesives rose 24.83% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.02% to Rs 60.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales60.5259.32 2 OPM %12.4910.33 -PBDT8.576.88 25 PBT7.445.85 27 NP5.634.51 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content