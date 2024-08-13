HP Adhesives standalone net profit rises 24.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.02% to Rs 60.52 crore

Net profit of HP Adhesives rose 24.83% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.02% to Rs 60.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.60.5259.3212.4910.338.576.887.445.855.634.51