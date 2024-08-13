Vibrant Global Capital standalone net profit rises 104.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.82% to Rs 21.05 crore

Net profit of Vibrant Global Capital rose 104.34% to Rs 13.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.82% to Rs 21.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.21.0514.0574.0159.0715.698.1815.698.1813.656.68