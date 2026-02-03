Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 2.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.67% to Rs 1023.20 crore

Net profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings rose 2.67% to Rs 123.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 119.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.67% to Rs 1023.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 847.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1023.20847.9020.1120.11227.20189.80194.40159.00123.00119.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News