Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 2.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 2.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 20.67% to Rs 1023.20 crore

Net profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings rose 2.67% to Rs 123.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 119.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.67% to Rs 1023.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 847.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1023.20847.90 21 OPM %20.1120.11 -PBDT227.20189.80 20 PBT194.40159.00 22 NP123.00119.80 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aarti Industries consolidated net profit rises 189.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Aarti Industries consolidated net profit rises 189.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Corona Remedies consolidated net profit declines 8.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Corona Remedies consolidated net profit declines 8.19% in the December 2025 quarter

eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 36.72% in the December 2025 quarter

eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 36.72% in the December 2025 quarter

PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 56.70% in the December 2025 quarter

PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 56.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Agribio Spirits consolidated net profit declines 5.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Agribio Spirits consolidated net profit declines 5.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashIndia US Trade DealStock to Buy TodayUpcoming Smartphones in February 2026Bharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewSpaceX xAI MergerQ3 Results Today