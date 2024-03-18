Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shriram Properties sells 70% inventory in Codename Ultimate, Bengaluru

Image

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Shriram Properties has received an excellent response for its recently launched project Codename Ultimate near Electronic City, Bengaluru.
In its opening weekend, the Company sold nearly 70% of its project inventory in Codename Ultimate, supported by excellent customer response to the compelling value proposition. This 400+ unit Balinese-themed project with an aggregate saleable area of ~5.0 lakh sqft is characterized by its tranquil and harmonious ambience that prioritizes open spaces.
Shriram Properties has a strong familiarity with this micro market, as the Company has already completed and delivered over 2,700 units across 3 projects (Shriram Summit, Shriram Signiaa and Shriram Smirithi) in this neighbourhood during the last 3-5 years. The Company is in the process of handing over another ~ 650 units in Shriram Liberty Square, completed recently and is targeting to hand-over another ~500 units in Phase-1 of Shriram 107 South East in the coming quarters. Apart from delivering quality homes with modern amenities, Shriram projects have also yielded significant value appreciation for its customers over the years.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shriram Properties launches residential project in Bengaluru

Godrej Properties acquires land parcel in Hyderabad with revenue potential of Rs 1,300 crore

Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks rise

Brahmaputra Infrastructure receives project of Rs 50 cr in Assam

Pan India Retail Sales Mark 5% Rise On Year In February 2024

KSB bags LoA worth Rs 63 cr from MEDA

Sensex gains 207 pts; metal shares shine; VIX rallies 3.72%

Procter &amp; Gamble Hygiene gains after appointing Kumar Venkatasubramanian as MD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon