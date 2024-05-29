Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -31.75 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 39.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 95.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 49.41% to Rs 113.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 223.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reported to Rs 14.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 30.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -31.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.-31.7542.47113.28223.9095.696.78-27.768.01-31.59-10.11-51.49-43.81-13.19-16.26-51.64-68.7014.89-30.39-39.97-95.59