Shyama Computronics and Services standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Shyama Computronics and Services rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 OPM %57.1416.67 -PBDT0.070.03 133 PBT0.070.03 133 NP0.050.02 150

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

