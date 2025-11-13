Ugar Sugar Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.17 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 73.64% to Rs 417.39 croreNet Loss of Ugar Sugar Works reported to Rs 32.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 60.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 73.64% to Rs 417.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 240.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales417.39240.37 74 OPM %-2.17-18.44 -PBDT-24.49-52.91 54 PBT-31.69-59.74 47 NP-32.17-60.03 46
