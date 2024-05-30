NCL Research and Financial Services standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 605.88% to Rs 7.20 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 168.33% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 173.40% to Rs 10.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of NCL Research and Financial Services declined 42.86% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 605.88% to Rs 7.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.