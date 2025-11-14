Friday, November 14, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sibar Auto Parts standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.35% to Rs 8.29 crore

Net profit of Sibar Auto Parts declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.35% to Rs 8.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.296.08 36 OPM %1.453.45 -PBDT0.160.17 -6 PBT0.020.03 -33 NP0.020.03 -33

