Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 12.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.47% to Rs 53.24 croreNet profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India rose 12.06% to Rs 11.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.47% to Rs 53.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales53.2450.96 4 OPM %26.5825.49 -PBDT19.2017.00 13 PBT15.4013.78 12 NP11.5210.28 12
