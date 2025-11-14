Friday, November 14, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 340.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 340.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 5.88 crore

Net profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals rose 340.74% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.885.56 6 OPM %-6.9712.05 -PBDT1.011.58 -36 PBT0.200.88 -77 NP2.380.54 341

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

