Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 340.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 5.88 croreNet profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals rose 340.74% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.885.56 6 OPM %-6.9712.05 -PBDT1.011.58 -36 PBT0.200.88 -77 NP2.380.54 341
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content