Siemens consolidated net profit declines 26.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.53% to Rs 4346.80 croreNet profit of Siemens declined 26.80% to Rs 422.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 577.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 4346.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3762.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4346.803762.60 16 OPM %12.0012.90 -PBDT640.60637.60 0 PBT569.50567.90 0 NP422.90577.70 -27
