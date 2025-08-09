Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit rises 18.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.53% to Rs 72.59 croreNet profit of Suraksha Diagnostic rose 18.39% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 72.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales72.5960.73 20 OPM %32.7233.92 -PBDT21.9519.51 13 PBT12.4710.51 19 NP9.407.94 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content