Max Estates consolidated net profit rises 629.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.12% to Rs 51.47 croreNet profit of Max Estates rose 629.30% to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.12% to Rs 51.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales51.4740.49 27 OPM %27.0337.61 -PBDT25.255.89 329 PBT16.84-2.88 LP NP11.451.57 629
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content