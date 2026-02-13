Siemens Energy India standalone net profit rises 35.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.97% to Rs 1910.90 crore

Net profit of Siemens Energy India rose 35.05% to Rs 312.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 231.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.97% to Rs 1910.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1516.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1910.901516.9024.1122.10502.70332.50470.40311.80312.90231.70

