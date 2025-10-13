Siemens Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3063.7, down 2.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.23% in last one year as compared to a 0.26% rally in NIFTY and a 15.27% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
Siemens Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3063.7, down 2.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25194.05. The Sensex is at 82181.88, down 0.39%.Siemens Ltd has lost around 6.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35393.95, down 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.64 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3075.1, down 2.61% on the day. Siemens Ltd tumbled 20.23% in last one year as compared to a 0.26% rally in NIFTY and a 15.27% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 67.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
