Monday, October 13, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dredging Corp appoints Capt. S. Divakar as MD & CEO

Dredging Corp appoints Capt. S. Divakar as MD & CEO

Image

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) approved the appointment of Capt. S. Divakar, chief general manager (CGM), as managing director (MD) & CEO (additional charge), additional director, and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company.

This appointment will be effective from 16 October 2025, following the completion of the tenure of Durgesh Kumar Dubey, IRTS, whose term as managing director (MD) & CEO (additional charge) ends on 15 October 2025.

Capt. Divakar will hold the position until a regular incumbent assumes the role, or for a period of six months, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Capt. S. Divakar, born on June 23, 1968, holds a Dredge Master Grade-I Certificate of Competency. He began his career at DCI as a cadet in 1987 and served onboard dredgers for 22 years, rising through the ranks from Cadet to Captain. Leveraging his extensive experience in both operations and shore service, Capt. Divakar has over 34 years of experience encompassing both technical and commercial aspects of dredging operations.

 

He has held senior management roles ashore for approximately 12 years and is credited with his unique expertise in managing dredger operations and techno-commercial functions. Capt. Divakar currently holds 99 shares in DCI.

Also Read

Petrol, Oil, Diesel, Indian Oil

E20 fuel hits mileage of older petrol vehicles; 8 in 10 report drop: Survey

OPPO Find X9 series

OPPO Find X9 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 to be launched in November

initial public offerings, IPO

Midwest IPO: Leading granite player, hidden risks; what you should know

Bitcoin

Crypto rebounds after record leveraged unwind on tariff fears; SNX overtops

IND vs WI 2nd Test

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 4: Bumrah gets Warrican; WI lose their 8th wicket

Dredging Corporation of India is providing comprehensive dredging services including capital dredging, maintenance dredging, land reclamation, and beach nourishment for major and minor Indian ports, as well as naval establishments.

The company reported standalone net loss of Rs 23.33 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 31.40 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 60.6% year on year to Rs 242.24 crore in Q1 FY26.

Shares of Dredging Corporation of India shed 1.05% to Rs 609.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Power Ltd rises for third straight session

Adani Power Ltd rises for third straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd up for third straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd up for third straight session

Larsen & Toubro wins grid infrastructure orders in Middle East

Larsen & Toubro wins grid infrastructure orders in Middle East

Ujaas Energy allots 2.22 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Ujaas Energy allots 2.22 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Fredun Pharmaceuticals launches 'Snacky Jain' for pets

Fredun Pharmaceuticals launches 'Snacky Jain' for pets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon