360 One Prime standalone net profit rises 458.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 107.07% to Rs 475.49 croreNet profit of 360 One Prime rose 458.65% to Rs 188.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 107.07% to Rs 475.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 229.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales475.49229.63 107 OPM %94.5090.37 -PBDT244.0444.46 449 PBT243.0043.71 456 NP188.6033.76 459
