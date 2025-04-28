Monday, April 28, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sigachi MENA FZCO signs MoU with Czech Republic-based Respilon

Sigachi MENA FZCO signs MoU with Czech Republic-based Respilon

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Sigachi MENA FZCO, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sigachi Industries, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Respilon, an innovation-driven nanofiber R&D company headquartered in the Czech Republic. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Sigachi's strategy to expand into advanced drug delivery technologies.

Sigachi and Respilon will collaborate to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug delivery solutions based on Respilon's proprietary NUENEX nanofiber technology. The collaboration includes developing commercialization strategies for relevant APIs and formulations, leveraging nanofiber encapsulation technology.

Vodafone Idea launches 5G services in Chandigarh and Patna

MRPL slides as Q4 PAT tumble 68% YoY to Rs 363 cr; GRM drops to $6.23/barrel

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Indraprastha Medical Corp; maintains 'stable' outlook

JSW Energy Ltd eases for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Q4 PAT slumps 58% YoY to Rs 304 cr; NII rises 10% YoY

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

