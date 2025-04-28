Monday, April 28, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy Ltd eases for fifth straight session

JSW Energy Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

JSW Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 475.75, down 1.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.14% in last one year as compared to a 7.44% rally in NIFTY and a 14.47% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

JSW Energy Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 475.75, down 1.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.21% on the day, quoting at 24329.15. The Sensex is at 80222.97, up 1.28%.JSW Energy Ltd has eased around 8.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which JSW Energy Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33956.5, up 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.43 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 478.6, down 1.05% on the day. JSW Energy Ltd tumbled 21.14% in last one year as compared to a 7.44% rally in NIFTY and a 14.47% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 76.74 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IDFC First Bank Q4 PAT slumps 58% YoY to Rs 304 cr; NII rises 10% YoY

IDFC First Bank Q4 PAT slumps 58% YoY to Rs 304 cr; NII rises 10% YoY

Sigachi Industries inks MoU with Czech Republic-based Respilon Group

Sigachi Industries inks MoU with Czech Republic-based Respilon Group

Lloyd Metals drops after Q4 PAT slips 27% YoY to Rs 202 cr

Lloyd Metals drops after Q4 PAT slips 27% YoY to Rs 202 cr

RIL spurts after strong Q4 numbers

RIL spurts after strong Q4 numbers

Indraprastha Gas posts PAT of Rs 349 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin at 13%

Indraprastha Gas posts PAT of Rs 349 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin at 13%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOOnePlus 13s Launch Date in IndiaIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon