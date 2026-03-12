Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sigma Advanced System exits non-core pharma investment

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

With sale of entire stake held in Extrovis AG for a consideration of Rs 137.61 crore

Sigma Advanced System has completed the divestment of its entire 36.52% equity stake in Extrovis AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company. The transaction has generated $15 million (approximately Rs 137.61 crore), providing the company with additional financial flexibility as it accelerates the expansion of its aerospace and defence business.

The divestment forms part of Sigma's ongoing portfolio rationalisation strategy, and the company has transformed into a pureplay aerospace and defence platform. By exiting a non-core pharmaceutical investment, Sigma is freeing up capital that can now be deployed toward strengthening manufacturing capabilities, pursuing strategic acquisitions, and expanding its presence across global defence and aerospace supply chains.

 

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

