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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sigma Advanced Systems secures export order of Rs 107 cr

Sigma Advanced Systems secures export order of Rs 107 cr

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

For supply of 155 mm artillery shell

Sigma Advanced Systems today announced that it has secured an export order worth USD 11.4 Mn (Rs 107 crore) from a customer in North America to supply Filled Fuses for the 155mm artillery shells.

The contract is to be executed over a ten-month period, with deliveries scheduled for completion within this timeframe. This order marks a significant step in the company's evolution as it deepens its presence in the global defense manufacturing ecosystem.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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