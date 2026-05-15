Sigma Advanced Systems secures export order of Rs 107 cr
For supply of 155 mm artillery shellSigma Advanced Systems today announced that it has secured an export order worth USD 11.4 Mn (Rs 107 crore) from a customer in North America to supply Filled Fuses for the 155mm artillery shells.
The contract is to be executed over a ten-month period, with deliveries scheduled for completion within this timeframe. This order marks a significant step in the company's evolution as it deepens its presence in the global defense manufacturing ecosystem.
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 10:50 AM IST