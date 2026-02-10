Signpost India gallops after Q3 PAT soars 215.3% YoY

Signpost India surged 15.45% to Rs 243.25 after the company posted a strong performance for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

On a consolidated basis, net sales rose 26.85% YoY to Rs 142.34 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 112.21 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 6.21% from Rs 134.02 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit after tax jumped sharply to Rs 18.13 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a 215.3% YoY increase over Rs 5.75 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, PAT grew 15.77% from Rs 15.66 crore in the previous quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 25 crore, soaring from Rs 7.5 crore a year ago, translating into a 233.33% YoY increase. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, PBT rose 10.72% from Rs 22.58 crore.

Total expenditure increased 11.34% YoY to Rs 104.47 crore in Q3 FY26, while rising 4.90% sequentially from Rs 99.59 crore in Q2 FY26. Employee expenses climbed 9.83% YoY to Rs 12.63 crore, while interest costs rose 42.63% YoY to Rs 3.58 crore. Depreciation increased 4.49% YoY to Rs 10.48 crore.

Signpost India is engaged in business of advertising in general and outdoor advertising in various ways and manner including indoor outdoor, newspapers, souvenirs, hoardings, buses, railways, bus shelters, airport etc.

