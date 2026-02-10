Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 12:19 PM IST

Praj Industries Ltd, Jyoti Structures Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd and Vesuvius India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 February 2026.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 946.1 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8032 shares in the past one month.

 

Praj Industries Ltd soared 11.28% to Rs 328.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43314 shares in the past one month.

Jyoti Structures Ltd surged 9.68% to Rs 11.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd rose 9.35% to Rs 156.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vesuvius India Ltd jumped 7.53% to Rs 529.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14749 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2714 shares in the past one month.

Reserve Bank of India raises collateral-free MSME loan limit to Rs 20 lakh

Equity MF inflows slide 14% on month, Gold ETF inflows see sharp bounce

BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra Zilla Parishad polls, wins 552 seats

Sensex jumps 327 pts; auto shares in demand

Gross NPAs of Scheduled Commercial Banks slide to historic low of 2.15%

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 12:19 PM IST

