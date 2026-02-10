ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Praj Industries Ltd, Jyoti Structures Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd and Vesuvius India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 February 2026.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 946.1 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8032 shares in the past one month.

Praj Industries Ltd soared 11.28% to Rs 328.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43314 shares in the past one month.

Jyoti Structures Ltd surged 9.68% to Rs 11.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd rose 9.35% to Rs 156.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vesuvius India Ltd jumped 7.53% to Rs 529.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14749 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2714 shares in the past one month.

