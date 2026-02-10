BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra Zilla Parishad polls, wins 552 seats
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi lagged far behind, with the Congress winning 55 seats, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) securing 43 seats, while the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) winning 26 seats. The remaining seats were won by independents and smaller parties.
The BJP emerged as the single largest party in several districts, including Sindhudurg, Satara and Latur, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP dominated the Pune Zilla Parishad.
Counting was conducted for 12 Zilla Parishads, and results for 125 Panchayat Samitis were also declared on the same day.
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 12:05 PM IST