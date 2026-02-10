Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Equity MF inflows slide 14% on month, Gold ETF inflows see sharp bounce

Equity MF inflows slide 14% on month, Gold ETF inflows see sharp bounce

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Latest monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), has revealed that actively managed equity mutual funds recorded a Rs 24,028.59 crore inflow during January, sliding by 14% compared to the inflow of Rs 28,054.06 crore recorded in December. On net basis, overall mutual fund industry marked a strong inflow of Rs 1.56 lakh crore, as compared to an outflow of Rs 66,591 crore the previous month.The total mutual fund AUM rose to Rs 81.01 lakh crore in January from Rs 80.23 lakh crore in December. The monthly SIP flows held flat at Rs 31,002 crore.

 

Large-cap funds saw an inflow of Rs 2,004.98 crore, against Rs 1,567 crore in December. The mid-cap category saw an inflow of Rs 3,185.47 crore, while the net flows into the category in the preceding month were Rs 4,176 crore. The small-cap funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 2,942.11 crore, while the net inflows stood at Rs 3,824 crore in December.

Debt funds recorded an inflow of Rs 74,827.13 crore in the month of January, against an outflow of Rs 1.32 lakh crore in December.

Overnight funds recorded an inflow of Rs 46,280 crore against an inflow of Rs 254.25 crore last month. Liquid funds also saw an inflow of Rs 30,681.55 crore, compared to an outflow of Rs 47,307.95 crore in December. Hybrid schemes saw inflows worth Rs 17,356.02 crore, against the Rs 10,755.57 crore inflow recorded in the preceding month.

Gold ETFs saw inflows of Rs 24,039.96 crore amid soaring prices, rising sharply from Rs 11,647 crore during December.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra Zilla Parishad polls, wins 552 seats

BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra Zilla Parishad polls, wins 552 seats

Sensex jumps 327 pts; auto shares in demand

Sensex jumps 327 pts; auto shares in demand

Gross NPAs of Scheduled Commercial Banks slide to historic low of 2.15%

Gross NPAs of Scheduled Commercial Banks slide to historic low of 2.15%

Texmaco Rail slides after Q3 PAT drops 45% YoY to Rs 42 cr

Texmaco Rail slides after Q3 PAT drops 45% YoY to Rs 42 cr

ISGEC Heavy Engineering hits the roof after blockbuster Q3 show

ISGEC Heavy Engineering hits the roof after blockbuster Q3 show

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateRedmi Note 15 Pro Plus ReviewBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance