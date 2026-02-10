Equity MF inflows slide 14% on month, Gold ETF inflows see sharp bounce

Latest monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), has revealed that actively managed equity mutual funds recorded a Rs 24,028.59 crore inflow during January, sliding by 14% compared to the inflow of Rs 28,054.06 crore recorded in December. On net basis, overall mutual fund industry marked a strong inflow of Rs 1.56 lakh crore, as compared to an outflow of Rs 66,591 crore the previous month.The total mutual fund AUM rose to Rs 81.01 lakh crore in January from Rs 80.23 lakh crore in December. The monthly SIP flows held flat at Rs 31,002 crore.

Large-cap funds saw an inflow of Rs 2,004.98 crore, against Rs 1,567 crore in December. The mid-cap category saw an inflow of Rs 3,185.47 crore, while the net flows into the category in the preceding month were Rs 4,176 crore. The small-cap funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 2,942.11 crore, while the net inflows stood at Rs 3,824 crore in December.

Debt funds recorded an inflow of Rs 74,827.13 crore in the month of January, against an outflow of Rs 1.32 lakh crore in December.

Overnight funds recorded an inflow of Rs 46,280 crore against an inflow of Rs 254.25 crore last month. Liquid funds also saw an inflow of Rs 30,681.55 crore, compared to an outflow of Rs 47,307.95 crore in December. Hybrid schemes saw inflows worth Rs 17,356.02 crore, against the Rs 10,755.57 crore inflow recorded in the preceding month.

Gold ETFs saw inflows of Rs 24,039.96 crore amid soaring prices, rising sharply from Rs 11,647 crore during December.

