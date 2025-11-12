Signpost India standalone net profit declines 1.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.33% to Rs 134.02 croreNet profit of Signpost India declined 1.58% to Rs 15.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.33% to Rs 134.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 129.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales134.02129.70 3 OPM %25.7126.33 -PBDT32.3332.10 1 PBT22.5023.70 -5 NP15.6215.87 -2
