Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 280.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.24% to Rs 29.85 croreNet profit of Tuni Textile Mills rose 280.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 81.24% to Rs 29.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales29.8516.47 81 OPM %4.663.76 -PBDT0.790.21 276 PBT0.770.17 353 NP0.570.15 280
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content