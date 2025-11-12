Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dolphin Medical Services standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Dolphin Medical Services standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Sales decline 28.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Dolphin Medical Services declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 28.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.180.25 -28 OPM %16.678.00 -PBDT0.040.03 33 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.010.02 -50

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

